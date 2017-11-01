Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wore an orange prison jumpsuit to a Halloween party, causing some speculation that it might be a jab at team owner Bob McNair.

Jadeveon Clowney's inmate costume not dig at Bob McNair, Texans say

In a video obtained by TMZ, Clowney is seen holding a camera and dancing in the inmate costume.

However, a Texans representative told the Houston Chronicle that Clowney's costume choice had nothing to do with McNair, who has come under fire for reportedly saying "We can't have the inmates running the prison" in reference to player protests during the national anthem..

"(There) was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume. He was not taking a 'shot' at anyone. It was just that — a costume at a Halloween party," Texans senior director of communications Amy Palcic told the Chronicle.

McNair later apologized for the comment and said he wasn't specifically referring to the players.