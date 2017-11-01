Everton starlet Beni Baningime revealed that he is yet to make a decision whether to represent DR Congo or England at the international level.

Everton’s Beni Baningime undecided on DR Congo future

Baningime who has been in the Merseyside’s club academy at the age of nine made his first-team debut for Everton in their League Cup defeat to Chelsea.

The DR Congo born midfielder stated that he is focused on helping David Unsworth’s men get back to winning ways pending his decision with his parent.

"I haven't thought about that yet really," Baningime told BBCSport.

"My dad and I will have to speak about it. We're focusing on the club first."

"Hopefully when we start winning - I need to get that bit done - then I will have to think about where I am going to go."

Baningime who was introduced as a second half susbstitute for Aaron Lennon for his league debut in Everton’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City, reveled in his English Premier League bow.

He continued: "It's just great that David Unsworth has given me the opportunity to play.

"He said 'just do what you normally do with the ball' and that gave me confidence. It was great. I would have wanted to win the game but that didn't happen."

The midfielder also expressed his admiration for Senegal international Idrissa Gueye as a player he wants to be like.

"I look to up to Idrissa Gana Gueye,” he said.

MORE:

Tales of two Senegalese: Niasse scores, Gueye sent off as Everton bow to Arsenal

| High-flying Bakambu needs consistency to join Africa's elite

| Gueye ‘very close’ to a new deal, says Everton’s David Unsworth



“He's someone I like to play like, and I love how he plays.

"It gives you inspiration that one day you can be just like them,” he concluded.