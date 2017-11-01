Ndamukong Suh and Kiko Alonso will not be suspended.

No suspensions for Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh, Kiko Alonso

The NFL said Tuesday neither Dolphins player will miss any time following their respective unnecessary roughness penalties in last Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.

Alonso knocked Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco from the game with a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of the game.

As Flacco was sliding at the Dolphins 11-yard line following a third-down scramble, Alonso lowered his shoulder and hit Flacco in the neck and head. The hit dislodged Flacco's helmet and Flacco was out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Ryan Mallett replaced Flacco and he responded to a late hit by Suh by getting in the face of the 6-4, 307-pound Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Suh responded by placing his hand around Mallett's neck and pushing him away.

MORE:

Ndamukong Suh grabbed Ryan Mallet's throat because 'he tried to attack me'

| Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso defends illegal hit on Ravens QB Joe Flacco



Both players defended their actions. Alonso said it was a bang-bang play and he couldn't avoid hitting Flacco high. Suh said he was defending himself from the 6-6, 250-pound quarterback.

While neither player was suspended, both are likely to be fined by the league.