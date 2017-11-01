Athletics designated hitter Ryon Healy broke out with the Athletics this season, but he may be wearing a new uniform next year.

Athletics place Ryon Healy on trading block, report says

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Healy, 25, has been placed on the trading block by Oakland. Healy has 38 home runs in 221 MLB games played, including 25 last season as a starter.

Oakland (75-87) finished last in the American League West this season, 26 games behind the World Series-contending Astros. The Athletics are rarely shy about trading away assets, but losing Healy would be a blow.

Though Healy can play third base, he likely would have to move to an AL team because of his defensive limitations. But he is an ideal designated hitter as a young, improving slugger.