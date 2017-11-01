Ex-Nigeria international Ike Shorunmu is upbeat that Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho will not be coming into the team to pick an automatic shirt following his invitation to the Super Eagles.

No automatic shirt for Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho, says Ike Shorunmu

Gernot Rohr handed the young goalkeeper his first senior international call-up for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10 and a friendly with Argentina after his decent display for his La Liga side.

And the former Beşiktas safe hands feels that the teenager will be coming to understudy the goalkeepers on ground.

“We cannot judge him yet on what he is capable of offering Nigeria,” Ike Shorunmu told Goal.

"The coach knows the areas he thinks he needs addition and why he invited him, but the other goalkeepers on ground have an edge over him.

MORE:

Obi Mikel and Alex Iwobi top Nigeria squad for Algeria, Argentina games

| Olarenwaju Kayode outshines Francis Uzoho as Girona defeat Deportivo

| 18-year-old Francis Uzoho gets Super Eagles call-up



“He will not come to pick a shirt because African teams are different from the European system.

“He will have to come and learn from those he met on ground."