Kylian Mbappe is not showing any sign of struggling with the pressure that comes with playing for Paris Saint-Germain despite his young age, according to team-mate Adrien Rabiot.

Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is 'just fine'

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in August on an initial loan deal, set to be made permanent at the end of season for a reported fee of €180million, and has quickly established himself as a regular in Unai Emery's starting XI.

The 18-year-old's haul of four goals and five assists in ten matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League represents a strong start to his time at Parc des Princes, although he has experienced something of a dip in form in recent matches,

Emery has indicated the teenager could be dropped for the game at home to Anderlecht on Tuesday, but Rabiot is not concerned.

"Kylian is doing just fine," he told reporters in a news conference ahead of the Belgian club's visit to the French capital.

"During the training sessions he is good and fit, [but] I don't know what happens in his head.

"There have been a lot of changes since he arrived, both on the pitch and in the media, and he is so young. It could be difficult [for someone to cope with].

"But I think he is fine. He looks happy and if he is less good, it's only physically."

Mbappe was not PSG's only high-profile capture of the off-season, with the signing of the France international preceded by the world-record acquisition of Neymar from Barcelona.

Neymar and Mbappe, together with Edinson Cavani, have swiftly formed an exciting front three and Rabiot conceded that they are difficult to keep up with at times.

He added: "We have talented players up front and when we get the ball we want to move forward – and they move very quickly.

"It's not always easy to keep up with them, which is why the team can seem cut in two. We've talked about it a little, but it's not always easy to avoid."