Chiefs end skid with ugly win over Broncos

(The Sports Xchange) - The Kansas City Chiefs needed a win in the worst way following back-to-back close losses, and that was exactly what they got Monday: an ugly 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos fueled by turnovers and field goals.

The Chiefs (6-2) forced five Denver turnovers, including three interceptions of Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, and rookie Harrison Butker hit five field goals to help the Chiefs pull away in the second half.

Both offenses struggled much of the game. The Broncos did establish the run game, rushing for 177 yards. C.J. Anderson picked up 78 yards on 15 carries for Kansas City, while former Chiefs running Jamaal Charles had 39 yards on eight carries in his return to Arrowhead Stadium.

While the Chiefs' defense was opportunistic, the Kansas City offense rarely found a rhythm, scoring just 12 second-half points, all on field goals from Butker, who has connected on 18 consecutive field-goal attempts.

Tight end Travis Kelce paced the Chiefs offense, tallying 133 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Quarterback Alex Smith delivered his most pedestrian performance of the season, finishing 14 of 31 for 202 yards a touchdown.

The Broncos' attempt at second-half rally fell short. Running back Devontae Booker pulled Denver (3-4) within a touchdown at 20-13 with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter.

After three Butker field goals extended the lead to 29-13, Simian connected with tight end A.J. Derby for an 11-yard score, cutting the margin to 29-19 with 1:55 remaining in the game.

Siemian completed 19 of 36 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Marcus Peters forced two first-quarter turnovers in helping the Chiefs build a 17-3 halftime lead.

Early in the first quarter, Peters pried the ball loose from Charles, scooping up the fumble and running 45 yards for a touchdown.

After Smith hooked up with Kelce for a 29-yard score to put Kansas City up 14-0, Peters struck again. The defensive back intercepted a pass from Siemian.

The Chiefs appeared on their way to making it a three-score game with just more than four minutes remaining in the first quarter. With Kansas City facing a second-and-goal from the Broncos 9-yard line, wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a lateral from Smith and tossed a pass in the end zone toward tight end Ross Travis. The throw instead landed in the hands of Denver safety Darian Stewart.

Kansas City threatened again late in the first half. Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett stripped the ball from Smith, however, recovering the fumble and thwarting the drive.