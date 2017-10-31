The Kansas City Chiefs started fast and then pulled away late for a 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Chiefs too good for Broncos

The Chiefs defense opened the scoring when Marcus Peters stripped former Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles and returned the fumble 45 yards.

The Chiefs forced five turnovers on the night and the Kansas City offense did a good job of keeping Broncos linebacker Von Miller at bay. Miller was held to just three tackles and did not record a sack for just the second time this season.

SMITH IS A LEGITIMATE MVP CANDIDATE

Alex Smith was not stellar Monday, going just 14 of 31 through the air for 202 yards, but he was great when he needed to be. The veteran quarterback was able to make plays against the NFL's best defense, beginning with a perfectly thrown 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter.

Smith, who ran for 33 yards on four carries against the Broncos, has now thrown 16 touchdown passes without an interception this season. Despite Monday's poor completion percentage, Smith has still completed 69 per cent of his passes this season and has gone 259 pass attempts without an interception. Smith's ability to take care of the ball and extend plays with his legs are big reasons why the Chiefs (6-2) sit atop the AFC West standings.



SIEMIAN SHOULD BE REPLACED

It is clear Trevor Siemian is not the answer at quarterback. Broncos coach Vance Joseph owes it to his team to change things up by either giving Brock Osweiler a chance or turning the offense over to second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch. Osweiler probably wishes he never left Denver after spending last season in Houston, but the Broncos brought him back following his release by the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos only re-signed Osweiler after Lynch injured his right shoulder before the season opener. Lynch is now healthy, but was inactive for Monday's game. Lynch, a first-round pick from Memphis in the 2016 NFL Draft, started two games as a rookie. He threw for 497 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Siemian was just 19 of 36 for 198 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. His first pick was on a terrible throw to tight end Jeff Heuerman as Peters intercepted.

DENVER'S DEFENSE CANNOT DO IT ALL

The Broncos defense allowed only 276 yards on Monday, holding Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, the NFL's leading rusher, to just 46 yards on 22 carries. While the Broncos defense are doing their part, the offense are not holding up their end of the bargain.

Until the offense can consistently put together sustained drives, the Broncos (3-4) will continue to slide out of the AFC play-off picture.