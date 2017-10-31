Broncos vs. Chiefs: Score, results, highlights from Monday night game in Kansas City

To say Monday night's Broncos-Chiefs game was big as far as the AFC playoff picture was concerned would be an understatement. It was less about Denver's standing in the AFC West and more about Kansas City building a bigger lead on its division foes as the second half of the 2017 season arrives.

That's exactly what the Chiefs (6-2) did with their 29-19 win over the Broncos (3-4) on Monday night.

Kansas City won relatively easily despite being outgained 364-276. The key was the turnover margin — the Broncos committed five turnovers, including three Trevor Siemian interceptions, while the Chiefs committed just two.

