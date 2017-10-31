Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho has been handed his first Nigeria call-up ahead of the World Cup 2018 qualifier and international friendly against Algeria and Argentina respectively.

18-year-old Francis Uzoho gets Super Eagles call-up

Uzoho made his La Liga debut for the Blues and Whites in a 0-0 draw with Eibar on October 16.

And the 18-year-old has been extended an invite for the Super Eagles’ last Russia 2018 Qualifying match against the Desert Foxes on November 10 and a friendly against Jorge Sampaoli’s star-studded Albiceleste on November 14.

The teenagers’ call-up was announced via a statement on the club website.

"Francis Uzoho, a goalkeeper who recently debuted in an official match with RC Deportivo, has been called up for the first time by Nigeria, for the last qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup and a friendly," read the statement.