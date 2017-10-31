Tyson Fury's hearing with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) can resume when his legal team agree do a date, according to British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) general secretary Robert Smith.

Fury needs 'to agree a date' for UKAD hearing resumption

Former world heavyweight champion Fury had his licence revoked in October 2016 after allegations of anti-doping violations were made against him, his trainer and uncle Peter Fury confirming traces of cocaine had been found in his system.

The BBBofC previously said it will not reinstate the 29-year-old's licence until the conclusion of his UKAD hearing, a date for which Smith says has yet to be agreed from the fighter's side.

"It's quite simple, Fury's legal team need to agree a date," Smith told Sky Sports. "At the present time, as I am standing here now, it hasn't been agreed.

"We are ready to go. UKAD do all our anti-doping for us, they have an independent panel that is dealing with the case and we are trying to get a date finalised.

"But we are unable to do so because they haven't confirmed one.

"Of course we want it done. We are as frustrated as anybody else, because I get questions about Fury on a regular basis, but ultimately it is up to them.

"We are ready to go, UKAD are ready to go on our behalf, and the independent panel are waiting for a confirmed date. It's up to them now."

Fury has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles in November 2015, but this month vowed to return with a trio of "big fights" in 2018.

Smith is keen for Fury, who his uncle said had been struggling with depression following his positive drugs test, to return to the ring.

"We want Tyson Fury to come back fit and healthy, in the right circumstances," said Smith.

"At the present time, he has a few things going on, so he needs those things resolved. Once they're resolved and he is a position to do so, we want to make sure he's healthy.

"There a lot of stories out there about his health, physically and mentally, but the most important thing is him. Boxing comes second.

"But if we are able to consider him boxing again, we want that to happen."