Could Calvin Johnson make a comeback?

NFL trade rumors: Eagles, Jaguars interested in Calvin Johnson’s rights from Lions

According to ESPN, the Eagles and Jaguars have contacted the Lions about potentially trading for the wide receiver's rights ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

The Lions then suggested teams reach out to Johnson directly about his interest, though he has been noncommittal about returning to the football field.

"The speculation has been the Philadelphia Eagles," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said Monday on Mike & Mike. "Once again, they need a tackle. They’re 7-1. They have only a first round pick next year, and three 4’s. They don’t have a second- or third-round pick. That’s not good.

"What’s it going to take to get Calvin Johnson, who by the way has a base salary still on the books for $16 million? Calvin has been working out, I guess, but does he really want to play? Jacksonville’s ears are perked up. Chances are, I don’t think it happens."

Johnson, 32, announced his retirement after nine seasons in March 2016 and has since been adamant that he intends to stay retired. The three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler still had $67.7 million remaining in base salary on his contract when decided to hang his helmet.