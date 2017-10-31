Phillies hire Dodgers executive Gabe Kapler as next manager

Gabe Kapler has a new job waiting when his team wraps up its World Series run.

The Dodgers executive and former MLB outfielder has been named the next manager for the Phillies, the team announced Monday.



#Phillies have hired Gabe Kapler as the 54th manager in franchise history.



"I'm equal parts honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich with history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans," Kapler said in a statement released by the team. "I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that task very seriously."

Kapler, 42, joined the Dodgers in 2014 and has served as director of player development after previously working as a baseball analyst on Fox Sports. He also played 12 seasons with the Tigers, Red Sox, Brewers, Rays and Rockies, hitting .268/.329/.420 before retiring after the 2010 season.

He replaces Pete Mackanin after the former Philadelphia manager moved to a front-office role last month.

"Gabe has a track record of leadership, winning, progressive thinking and working with young players, and we fully believe that he is the right person to guide this organization into the future," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a release.