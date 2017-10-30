Martial happy at Man United despite lack of starts - Bailly

Anthony Martial is “happy” to be contributing at Manchester United despite struggling for starts, says Eric Bailly.

Martial happy at Man Utd despite lack of starts - Bailly

The France international grabbed his fourth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday to earn Jose Mourinho’s side a vital 1-0 victory over fellow title hopefuls Tottenham.

Man Utd 15/2 to win PL

That contribution once again came from the bench, with Marcus Rashford being favoured in the Red Devils’ starting XI.

Martial has been included from the off in top-flight competition just three times this season, but Bailly insists that the 21-year-old frontman has no issue with the battle for places and is prepared to play whatever role is asked of him.

The Ivorian defender told reporters following another goal-scoring cameo from Martial: “I think we have a lot of very good players in the squad.

“When one does not play, the others do. The good thing about Anthony is that he is always here to help the team whenever he is needed and he showed that today.

“When Rashford plays, Anthony always has that mentality where he is ready to come on and have an impact - which he did by winning the match.

READ MORE: Kane could return for Real Madrid tie

READ MORE: Nadal assured of No. 1 spot

READ MORE: Unsworth still keen to land Everton job

“Anthony, mentally, is strong. He is happy and whenever he has a chance he takes it.”

United’s hard-fought victory over Spurs came on the bench of a disappointing defeat to Huddersfield in their last Premier League outing.

Mourinho’s side had faced criticism on the back of that performance, and two dogged displays on the road at Liverpool and Benfica prior to that, but they have now collected back-to-back wins in league and cup competition and Bailly believes that the perfect response has been offered to the Red Devils’ detractors.

He added: “I think it’s normal that there have been critics.

MORE:

Martial wants Man Utd starts after late winner against Tottenham

| Mourinho hits out at Man Utd fans for not backing Lukaku

| Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old Trafford

| Man Utd make best home defensive start in 10 seasons

“You have to accept what they say and get back and train well and perform which we have done.”

United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday when they welcome Benfica to Old Trafford, before Mourinho takes in a trip to his former employers at Chelsea on Sunday in another crucial Premier League clash.