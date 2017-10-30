Lacazette backed to emulate Benzema by Arsenal team-mate Ozil

Alexandre Lacazette is “different” to Karim Benzema but can be as successful as the Real Madrid star, says Arsenal colleague Mesut Ozil.

World Cup winner Ozil spent three years alongside Benzema during a productive stint in Spain with the reigning La Liga champions.

He is now working alongside another prolific French forward, with Arsenal having made Lacazette their record signing over the signing.

That investment has been rewarded with five goals in 10 appearances, and Ozil is expecting many more to come from a 26-year-old talent who can continue to shine for club and country.

He told SFR Sport on comparisons between Lacazette and Benzema: “I think Lacazette’s game is different.

“But I hope he will have as much success as Benzema.

“He has his head on his shoulders, he works hard.

“I hope he scores as many goals as Benzema with the French national team.”

Lacazette has already followed Benzema out of the Lyon academy system as a home-grown talent at the Ligue 1 side.

Benzema’s efforts earned him a big-money move to Madrid in 2009, while four successive 20-plus goal seasons for Lacazette landed him a £46.5 million switch to Arsenal.

The former has remained a regular source of goals in Spain, with 182 efforts helping him to an enviable collection of silverware.

Lacazette, meanwhile, will be hoping to fire the Gunners to trophy success this season, with a bright start to his time in England ensuring that Arsene Wenger’s side have made positive progress in league and cup competition.

There have been a few wobbles along the way but Arsenal sit fifth in the Premier League at present, while also reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and collecting maximum points from three Europa League outings so far.