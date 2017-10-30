Highlights of Sunday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Sunday:

Pistons 115, Warrios 107

The Detroit Pistons were more than happy to take what the Warriors gave them, turning Golden State's season-high 25 turnovers into a 115-107 win over the defending NBA champs on Sunday.

It was the third consecutive win for the Pistons, the second in as many nights on their West Coast road trip.

Avery Bradley led the Pistons with 23 points, one more than Reggie Jackson, who had all but two of his points in the first half.

Klay Thompson had 29, Kevin Durant 28 and Stephen Curry 27 and eight assists for the Warriors.



Pacers 97, Spurs 94

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, including the decisive 3-pointer, to lift Indiana past San Antonio.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points lead San Antonio, which lost its second game in a row after a four-game, season-opening winning streak.

Oladipo sank a 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds to go to give Indiana a 95-94 lead. Aldridge missed a jumper with 5.1 seconds left. Cory Joseph was fouled with 3.4 seconds remaining and hit both free throws to push the lead to three. Patty Mills missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer.



Knicks 114, Cavaliers 95

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 34 points to lead New York to a stunning win over Cleveland. New York had lost 10 straight to the Cavaliers, who are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis added 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. New York's Enes Kanter contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Courtney Lee added 15 points and 10 boards.

Kevin Love led Cleveland with 22 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Derrick Rose returned from a sprained left ankle and contributed 15 points. He missed the previous four games.



Bucks 117, Hawks 106

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, his fifth 30-point game of the season, to spark Milwaukee to a win over Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo picked up his fourth double-double of the season. He was 14-for-21 from the field and added 12 rebounds and five assists to give the Bucks their second straight win.

The Bucks also got a season-high 27 points from Khris Middleton, who added seven rebounds and eight assists, while Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points. Hawks guard Dennis Schroder finished with 21 points and eight assists.



Wizards 110, Kings 83

John Wall's 19 points and nine assists in 26 minutes led Washington in a win over fellow former Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox and Sacramento.

Wall produced 11 points in the first quarter and scored or assisted on every point as Washington bolted to a 13-0 lead and never looked back. Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who was fined $50,000 but avoided a suspension after grabbing Golden State forward Draymond Green around the neck in Washington's loss to the Warriors on Friday, scored 15 points.

Fox shot 1-for-8 and scored two points. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings with 15 points.



Hornets 120, Magic 113

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 34 points and Dwight Howard scored 22 as Charlotte cooled off Orlando.

The Magic, led by Jonathon Simmons' 27 points off the bench, had a three-game winning streak snapped. They were coming off a 114-87 home win over San Antonio on Friday night when they shot 57.1 percent from the field.

Walker added 10 assists and six rebounds. He was 15 of 25 as the Hornets shot 54.1 percent from the field. Dwight Howard contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeremy Lamb had 20 points.



Nuggets 124, Nets 111

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 26 points as Denver used a dominant start to the third quarter and pulled away for a victory over Brooklyn.

The second-year guard scored 16 of his points in the second half when the Nuggets outscored the Nets 64-48. He made 8 of 13 shots and came within four of his career high set April 7 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nikola Jokic contributed 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season as the Nuggets produced their best showing by far on offense. Wilson Chandler contributed 14 of his 18 points in the third quarter for Denver. Spencer Dinwiddie paced the Nets with 22 points.