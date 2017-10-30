Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9
There weren't many standout performances in Week 9, but some players did make an impact that could foreshadow future solid fantasy production. The Colts produced two players, Jack Doyle and Marlon Mack, who should continue their recent success, and Paul Richardson's two touchdowns shouldn't be considered a one-week fluke. To keep fantasy owners one step ahead, we remind you of Dontrelle Inman, formerly of the Chargers and now with the Bears, who could sneak up on owners with a big game after Chicago's upcoming bye week.
Six teams are going on bye, but there are also six teams coming off a bye, and there's a solid group of players to pick up from those teams that fantasy owners might have forgotten about. We've got a boatload of tight ends to choose from if you need streamer help and several defenses round out our waiver wire report. Again, with six teams on bye again, we've loaded up our free agent list.
1
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
Smith-Schuster was all the rage last week, but he's still unowned in more than 53 percent of Yahoo leagues. After his seven-catch, 193-yard, one-TD performance on Sunday night, you can bet he'll be owned in a lot more. Smith-Schuster has now scored in two straight games and four his past seven. With Martavis Bryant firmly in the doghouse, Smith-Schuster should continue to function as Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver.
2
Marlon Mack, RB, Colts
Fantasy owners have been circling Mack for a while, who's clearly the most explosive back in the Colts backfield. He showed that again in Week 9, catching a 24-yard TD pass. For the game, Mack had 63 total yards on 14 touches. He was still out-touched (20) and outgained (101 total yards) by Frank Gore, but it seems like only a matter of time before Mack gets more work and can be counted on as a consistent producer.
3
Paul Richardson, WR, Seahawks
4
Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
Doyle has been teetering back and forth all season at the 50-percent ownage mark, but if he's available, he should be snagged immediately. Doyle was head and shoulders above any Colts receiver in Week 8, with 14 targets, 12 catches, 121 yards and a score. Despite any matchup, Doyle has been pretty consistent all year and can be worth a possible start.
5
Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
Robby Anderson continues to produce enough to warrant a fantasy roster spot (still under 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues). It's the second straight game he's hauled in a touchdown and led Jets WRs in targets. He caught six passes for 104 yards to go with his score. The Jets play on a short week on Thursday, but with six teams on bye, Anderson is an appealing start.
6
Alex Collins, RB, Ravens
Collins had his best game in Week 8, rushing 18 times for 113 yards and adding another 30 yards on two receptions. Collins has separated himself from Buck Allen as Baltimore's primary back, and his 6.0 ypc speaks for itself. He doesn't have quite as much upside in PPR leagues, but Collins still has plenty of value.
7
Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins
Jordan Reed suffered yet again another injury after pulling up on a route and grabbing his hamstring immediately. If he misses any time, Davis becomes a solid option, and Davis has even produced while playing alongside Reed in games this year.
8
DeAndre Washington, RB, Raiders
Marshawn Lynch will return from his one-game suspension, but that doesn't mean you should automatically drop Washington. For leagues that left Washington on the waiver wire, they probably regretted it since he caught eight passes for 62 yards and a score, which was expected to be Jalen Richard's role. Washing also added 26 yards on the ground. Lynch has been struggling all year long, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Washington kept getting touches.
9
Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
With Ezekiel Elliott's suspension ready to be enforced at any time (possibly this week), McFadden looms as a potential six-game sleeper. Alfred Morris figures to get first crack at starting duties, but McFadden will be involved and could easily take over Dallas' primary back in short order. Just two years ago, he rushed for over 1,000 yards with the Cowboys, and his receiving ability gives him more versatility compared to a power runner like Morris. He's still owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
10
Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
Doctson didn't do much against the Cowboys outside of a late touchdown, but he's still a starter in a pass-heavy offense, giving him some value and worth a roster spot. He still looks to be in control over Terrrelle Pryor, but he'll need to produce to stay ahead of Pryor on the depth chart.
11
Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers
As a punt returner, he did not have a good day, since his most memorable play was muffing a punt, running 10 yards backward and giving the Patriots a safety. As a WR, he did pretty solid, scoring a touchdown and catching five passes for 64 yards. Benjamin doesn't have much every-week value with Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams to deal with, but in good matchups (like against the Patriots), he always has flex possibility.
12
Corey Clement, RB, Eagles
Clement had 10 carries for 54 yards, leading the Eagles in rushing. LeGarrette Blount still had the most carries (16), but it's notable that Clement had nine more carries than Wendell Smallwood. It was expected that Smallwood would be overtaking Clement, but it appears Clement may hold the second-string duties for now, making Clement worthy of a roster spot.
13
Brandon Coleman, WR, Saints
He only had one catch, but it was a big one for 54 yards. The Bears defense is actually sneaky good against WRs in fantasy, ranking at the bottom half of the league, but the Saints get a very favorable matchup against the Bucs, ranked in the top three against WRs in fantasy. Drew Brees won't be held out of the end zone back-to-back weeks, and the 6-6 WR has a high chance to find another TD.
14
Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
Leonard Fournette (ankle) is expected back this week, but until we get official word on his status, Ivory remains a must-have handcuff and potential starter.
15
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
Yeldon stole the show in Week 7 while Leonard Fournette was out, and if the rookie star's ankle injury isn't better after Jacksonville's bye week, Yeldon could find himself getting dozen or so touches again against the Bengals. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone suggested Yeldon could find himself getting more touches regardless, but he only has real value as long as Fournette is out.
16
Dontrelle Inman, WR, Bears
Chicago is still looking for a go-to wide receiver, and the recently acquired Inman could be that guy. The 6-3 former Charger posted 810 yards and four TDs last season, but with the return of Keenan Allen, he's fallen out of L.A.'s rotation. He'll be ready to go for the Bears after their Week 10 bye, and he could be a sneaky source of fantasy points down the stretch.
17
DeMarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs
With Chris Conley out, Robinson could continue to see more playing time, and given how well the Chiefs are playing on offense this year, it's possible they could support another decent fantasy receiver. Robinson is at least worth adding to watch lists.
18
Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
Hurns continues to get a good amount of targets and produce fairly well for the Jaguars, serving as co-No. 1 with Marqise Lee. The expected return of Dede Westbrook could cut into his value, but he should still be owned in more leagues, especially during a six-team bye week.
19
Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
Lee continues to get steady work for the Jags. He doesn't have a particularly high ceiling, but his relatively high floor gives him value in all formats.
20
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars
Westbrook has been out all season because of a core muscle injury, but he's expected to return in Week 9. It's unclear what, if any, role he'll have, but given the ype surrounding Westbrook in the preseason, he could easily find himself busy. He's worth stashing if you have the space.
21
Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals
Kroft continues to overlooked in fantasy leagues despite his regular targets in the red zone. The Jaguars have had some problems against TEs this year, so Kroft is worth consideration once again.
22
Nick O'Leary, TE, Bills
Another week, another favorable matchup for O'Leary, who faces the Jets struggling pass defense in Week 9.
23
Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
This could just as easily be Gerald Everett, but the bottom line is the Giants almost always allow a tight end to score. Higbee's targets have been a little more consistent lately, making him a solid TE streaming option in Week 9.
24
A.J. Derby, TE, Broncos
Derby has become a bigger part of the Broncos offense, and in Week 9 he faces an Eagles defense that has had problems with TEs this year.
25
Ryan Griffin, TE, Texans
The Colts have struggled against TEs most of the season, and while Griffin has been relatively quiet overall, he did show up for 7.2 fantasy points (eight targets) in a similarly favorable matchup against the Browns in Week 6. He could have value again.
26
Detroit Lions D/ST
The Lions get a favorable matchup against the Brett Hundley-led Packers in Week 9, then face the hapless Browns in Week 10. Grab them now.
27
Buffalo Bills D/ST
Even in a road prime-time game, the Bills defense looks good against the Jets in Week 9.
28
Arizona Cardinals D/ST
The Cardinals defense isn't quite what it used to be, but we still like its chances in Week 9 against the turnover-prone 49ers.
29
Oakland Raiders D/ST
The Raiders haven't done much this year, but the Dolphins' offense appears to be a mess right now. It doesn't matter who's at quarterback, the Raiders can have potential value if you're in need of a streaming defense.