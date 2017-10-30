



Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9



Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9 There weren't many standout performances in Week 9, but some players did make an impact that could foreshadow future solid fantasy production. The Colts produced two players, Jack Doyle and Marlon Mack, who should continue their recent success, and Paul Richardson's two touchdowns shouldn't be considered a one-week fluke. To keep fantasy owners one step ahead, we remind you of Dontrelle Inman, formerly of the Chargers and now with the Bears, who could sneak up on owners with a big game after Chicago's upcoming bye week. Six teams are going on bye, but there are also six teams coming off a bye, and there's a solid group of players to pick up from those teams that fantasy owners might have forgotten about. We've got a boatload of tight ends to choose from if you need streamer help and several defenses round out our waiver wire report. Again, with six teams on bye again, we've loaded up our free agent list.



1

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers









2

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts



Fantasy owners have been circling Mack for a while, who's clearly the most explosive back in the Colts backfield. He showed that again in Week 9, catching a 24-yard TD pass. For the game, Mack had 63 total yards on 14 touches. He was still out-touched (20) and outgained (101 total yards) by Frank Gore, but it seems like only a matter of time before Mack gets more work and can be counted on as a consistent producer.



3

Paul Richardson, WR, Seahawks









4

Jack Doyle, TE, Colts









5

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets



Robby Anderson continues to produce enough to warrant a fantasy roster spot (still under 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues). It's the second straight game he's hauled in a touchdown and led Jets WRs in targets. He caught six passes for 104 yards to go with his score. The Jets play on a short week on Thursday, but with six teams on bye, Anderson is an appealing start.



6

Alex Collins, RB, Ravens



Collins had his best game in Week 8, rushing 18 times for 113 yards and adding another 30 yards on two receptions. Collins has separated himself from Buck Allen as Baltimore's primary back, and his 6.0 ypc speaks for itself. He doesn't have quite as much upside in PPR leagues, but Collins still has plenty of value.



7

Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins









8

DeAndre Washington, RB, Raiders



Marshawn Lynch will return from his one-game suspension, but that doesn't mean you should automatically drop Washington. For leagues that left Washington on the waiver wire, they probably regretted it since he caught eight passes for 62 yards and a score, which was expected to be Jalen Richard's role. Washing also added 26 yards on the ground. Lynch has been struggling all year long, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Washington kept getting touches.



9

Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys









10

Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins



Doctson didn't do much against the Cowboys outside of a late touchdown, but he's still a starter in a pass-heavy offense, giving him some value and worth a roster spot. He still looks to be in control over Terrrelle Pryor, but he'll need to produce to stay ahead of Pryor on the depth chart.



11

Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers









12

Corey Clement, RB, Eagles









13

Brandon Coleman, WR, Saints









14

Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars



Leonard Fournette (ankle) is expected back this week, but until we get official word on his status, Ivory remains a must-have handcuff and potential starter.



15

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars









16

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Bears









17

DeMarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs









18

Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars









19

Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars









20

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars









21

Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals



Kroft continues to overlooked in fantasy leagues despite his regular targets in the red zone. The Jaguars have had some problems against TEs this year, so Kroft is worth consideration once again.



22

Nick O'Leary, TE, Bills









23

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams









24

A.J. Derby, TE, Broncos









25

Ryan Griffin, TE, Texans









26

Detroit Lions D/ST









27

Buffalo Bills D/ST









28

Arizona Cardinals D/ST





