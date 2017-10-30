News

Tennessee fans begin #EmptyNeyland campaign to get Butch Jones fired

Butch Jones was not the first coach in the SEC to be fired, which have left many Tennessee fans scratching their heads.

Right after Florida coach Jim McElwain got the boot Sunday, more Vols fans took to Twitter to start an #EmptyNeyland campaign. Like the name suggests, the campaign is asking fans not to show up to any Tennessee home games at Neyland Stadium until Jones is fired.









It's unclear how much time Jones has left with Tennessee, but a fifth loss of the year to Kentucky Saturday didn't help his chances.

