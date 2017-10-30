News

Chargers' Joey Bosa sets NFL record for most sacks through first 20 games

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa’s second-quarter sack of the Patriots’ Tom Brady was the 19th of his two-year NFL career, setting a record for most sacks by a player through his first 20 games in the league.



Bosa’s record-breaking sack came when Sunday’s game in Foxborough was tied 7-7 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.



The previous record of 18 1/2 sacks was set by Aldon Smith with the 49ers over the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The NFL began counting sacks as an official stat in 1982.

Bosa has 8 1/2 sacks through the first eight games of the 2017 season.

The Chargers went on to lose at New England 21-13, its record dropping to 3-5. The Chargers have a bye next week and visit the Jaguars in Week 10.

