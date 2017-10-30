Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen took full advantage of scoring a touchdown in England on Sunday, showing off his best Premier League-esque knee slide.

VIDEO: NFL player does soccer-style celebration in London

Thielen caught an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London.

In a nod to the host nation's most popular sport, Thielen celebrated his touchdown more like he had just curled home a strike into the top corner than he had caught a pass in the end zone.

Naturally, Thielen was also named man of the match for his performance against Cleveland — an honor not typically awarded for NFL games.

The Vikings would go on to win the game 33-16 in front of a crowd of 74,237 — the highest attendance of the three NFL games held thus far at Twickenham.