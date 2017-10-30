Pacers forward Myles Turner placed in concussion protocol

Pacers power forward Myles Turner has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, the team announced.

Turner, selected 11th overall by Indiana in the 2015 NBA Draft, scored 21 points with 14 rebounds and four blocks in the season opener, a 140-131 win over the Nets, but has not played since.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Turner was "feeling a little better," but the player was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Turner, expected to have a breakout season after the Pacers shipped Paul George to Oklahoma City, averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.