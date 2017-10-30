Celtic vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic and Bayern Munich face off for the second time this season when they meet at Celtic Park in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern were 3-0 winners when they sides met at the Allianz Arena mid-way through October and Brendan Rodgers will be demanding an improved performance, particularly in front of home support.

A win for Jupp Heynkes' side will push them closer to the knock-out stage of the competition and it would be a blow to the Hoops' chances of remaining in with a chance of progressing.

Game Celtic vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, October 31 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game live on television on BT Sport ESPN or stream live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app

The game will not be broadcast live on television in the US but it will be available to watch in full later in the day on FS2. Viewers can also stream the game live online using Fox Sports GO or WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 (delayed) Fox Sports GO / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Hazard Defenders Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Ajer, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Ralston, Welsh, Tierney, Bell Midfielders Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Rogic, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry, Eboue, Hayes Forwards Griffiths, Dembele, Edouard, Miller, Watson, Johnston, Aitchison

Celtic will be without the services of a number of defenders, including Erik Sviatchenko, Jozo Simunovic and Anthony Ralston.

Potential starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Bitton, Tierney; Armstrong, Brown; McGregor, Rogic, Sinclair; Dembele.

Position Bayern Munich players Goalkeepers Starke, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Weinkauf, Hoffmann Defenders Sule, Hummels, Martinez, Rafinha, Bernat, Mai, Boateng, Rudy, Gotze, Alaba, Friedl Midfielders Thiago, Ribery, Robben, James, Vidal, Tolisso, Dorsch, Kimmich, Tillmann, Benko, Coman Forwards Lewandowski, Muller, Wintzheimer, Pantovic

Manuel Neuer is a long-term absentee for Bayern Munich and the Germany international is joined on the sidelines by Franck Ribery, Juan Bernat and Thomas Muller.

Robert Lewandowski suffered a minor injury in Bayern's Bundesliga victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday and he did not travel to Glasgow as a precaution.

Potential starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Vidal, Rudy, Thiago, Robben, James; Pantovic.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Bayern Munich are 4/11 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Celtic priced at 7/1 to record a home victory. A draw in Glasgow is considered a 9/2 bet.

GAME PREVIEW

Celtic may be dominating on the domestic front, but they are some way off the elite on the continent as this season's Champions League has shown. Rodgers' side have already lost heavily to Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern in Group B, conceding a total of eight and scoring none, which indicates just how big the gap they must bridge currently is.

Despite that, they managed to record a 3-0 away win over Anderlecht, a result which sees them occupy third place in the group and, if they cannot book their place in the knock-out stage, they will be determined to ensure that they parachute into the Europa League at least.

Bayern, meanwhile, are playing catch-up with PSG in the group, but the Bavarians appear to have regained some confidence in recent weeks following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti and the instatement of Jupp Heynkes at the helm. They have won their last five games in call competitions, including back-to-back wins over RB Leipzig, and they have leapfrogged Borussia Dortmund into first place in the Bundesliga as a result.

Victory against Celtic on Tuesday evening will bring their points tally to nine points and, while it will not necessarily guarantee their place in the last 16, it will put them on the brink of reaching that stage, which would be a massive boost ahead of their Klassiker clash against Dortmund, which takes place four days later.