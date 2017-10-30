The Gators received more bad news Sunday morning.

Florida RB Malik Davis out for season with knee injury, report says

Florida running back Malik Davis is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Gainesville Sun reported.

The freshman took a brutal hit late in the first quarter and was injured on the play. He didn't return to the field and was later seen on the sideline in street clothes with a knee brace.

Davis was one of the few bright spots on Florida's struggling offense. The past five games he had a least 90 rushing yards and leads the Gators with 526 rushing yards.

He has taken over the lead role from Jordan Scarlett, who is suspended due to his role in a credit card fraud scheme.