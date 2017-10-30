Many are keeping an eye on the Week 8 NFL scoreboard with the playoff picture in mind even though the halfway point of the 2017 NFL season has not yet arrived. Division races were tight entering Week 8, with only the Eagles having more than a one-game lead in their division.

NFL scores: Live Week 8 updates, results, highlights

Philadelphia's game against San Francisco would be ending by the time the teams chasing the Eagles in the NFC East, the Cowboys and Redskins, kicked off in Washington. Speaking of division races, the Panthers and Buccaneers on Sunday were in what felt like must-win situations in the NFC South.

Many eyes Sunday also would be on Seattle, where the Texans were expected to engage in some form of protest before their game against the Seahawks in the wake of team owner Bob McNair's controversial comments, which were revealed Friday by ESPN.

MORE: Week 8 NFL scoreboard

For live updates and scores of all Week 8 NFL games, including highlights and injuries, follow along here.

NFL scores: Week 8 updates, results, highlights

Minnesota Vikings 33, Cleveland Browns 16

FINAL: Box score, stats

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

LIVE: Game Center

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

LIVE: Game Center

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LIVE: Game Center

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals

LIVE: Game Center

Oakland Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

LIVE: Game Center

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

LIVE: Game Center

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

LIVE: Game Center



Austin Hooper with the BIRTHDAY Touchdown! pic.twitter.com/5TymvPcmsf

— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 29, 2017



Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

Preview | Prediction

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins

Preview | Prediction

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

Preview | Prediction

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Preview | Prediction