The Nationals have hired Dave Martinez as their next manager, the team announced Monday.



Nationals hire Dave Martinez as new manager, report says #Nats name Dave Martinez new manager: https://t.co/hj393UdEYf pic.twitter.com/kD1AxTNGgA

— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 30, 2017



Martinez, who has served as Joe Maddon's bench coach with the Cubs since 2015 after holding the same job with the Rays from 2008-14, will get a three-year contract with a fourth-year option in Washington.

His Nationals predecessor, Dusty Baker, was let go after finishing his initial two-year contract with back-to-back NL East titles and NL Division Series losses.

“We are delighted to bring Dave aboard and excited about what he will bring to our clubhouse and our dugout,” Nationals owner Ted Lerner said in a release. “We have been very clear about our goals as an organization and we feel confident we’ve found the right man to help us reach them.”

Martinez was a major league outfielder from 1986 to 2001, including three and a half seasons with the Expos before they moved to D.C.

Wade Boggs, Martinez's former teammate, actually broke the news three days before the official announcement. Boggs, a 12-time All-Star, played with Martinez for two seasons with the Rays.



Congrats to former teammate Dave Martinez on the Nat 's job great baseball guy good luck

— Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 27, 2017



Martinez inherits a team trying to get over the hump to reach the World Series. Martinez can take his experience with the Cubs and apply towards success with the Nats.