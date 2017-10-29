Germany boss Joachim Low insists he is not planning to leave after the World Cup to take over at Bayern Munich.

Low rules out taking Bayern Munich job after World Cup

The 57-year-old has been heavily tipped to become the Bundesliga champions' permanent head coach when Jupp Heynckes leaves at the end of the season.

Bayern 15/2 to win Champions League

National team general manager Oliver Bierhoff admitted earlier this month the move was possible, although he later stressed he would rebuff any attempt by Bayern to bring Low to the Allianz Arena.

And Low has distanced himself from the prospect of a return to club coaching next year, suggesting he will instead honour his contract with Germany, which lasts until after Euro 2020.

"This isn't a consideration for me at all," he told ZDF's Aktuelle Sportstudio when asked about the Bayern rumours.

"On the one hand, I once said I could imagine coaching a club again because I enjoy daily training.

MORE:

'It's not too serious' - Lewandowski provides positive update on injury

| Bayern Munich sign Man Utd target and Swedish wonderkid Andersson

| Heynckes praises James' creativity after RB Leipzig win

| Bayern give 'all clear' after Lewandowski forced off against RB Leipzig



"On the other, the World Cup is coming up and I have a contract until 2020. I'm not thinking about anything other than the World Cup."

Bayern's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday saw them return to the top of the Bundesliga table, three points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who suffered a 4-2 defeat to Hannover.