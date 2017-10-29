The Los Angeles Dodgers waited a long time to heat up, but they scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to claim game four of the World Series with a 6-2 win over the Astros in Houston, tying the series at 2-2.

Dodgers rally past Astros, level World Series

Los Angeles' late-hitting barrage snapped the Astros' seven-game home winning streak in the postseason. The ninth inning marked the first time the Astros trailed at home in this year's play-offs.

Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton pitched another gem, but closer Ken Giles allowed three earned runs without recording an out in the ninth inning.

BELLINGER RE-EMERGES AS A STAR

Los Angeles' rookie slugger Cody Bellinger bashed 39 home runs during the regular season after joining the team in late April. Bellinger ended a brutal 0-for-13 slump to start the World Series by collecting two doubles.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was right to stick with Bellinger in game four, and he was rewarded for his decision. Bellinger, 22, became the youngest player in World Series history to hit two doubles in a game and said "it is a miracle" after hitting his first double in the seventh inning. It must have felt that way after he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts on Friday.

WOOD RISES OUT OF SHADOWS

Alex Wood, the Dodgers' game four starter, allowed just one hit in 5.2 innings. Often overlooked pitching on the same team as Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish, Wood proved he has ace potential Saturday. Wood was taken out of the game after serving up a solo home run to George Springer in the sixth inning, but this was the Dodgers' 109th World Series game and Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher to start one with five hitless innings.

Wood kept Houston's raucous crowd out of the game. He also became the fifth pitcher in history with a World Series no-hit bid longer than five innings.

ASTROS APPEARED OUT OF SORTS

Whether it was a lack of confidence or still being excited about their last two wins, the Astros never really got into a rhythm Saturday. Springer and Alex Bregman connected for solo home runs, but they were Houston's only hits of the game.

Astros fans continued to chant "MVP" when Jose Altuve stepped into the batter's box. Houston need their star to produce in game five to avoid falling behind before the series heads back back to Los Angeles for games six and seven. The Astros could not get anything going in game four. They have to shake it off and regroup with Dallas Keuchel on the mound Sunday.

IMPRESSIVE PEDERSON

Joc Pederson continued his hot World Series for the Dodgers.

DODGERS AT ASTROS

Clayton Kershaw will try to send the Dodgers back home with the series lead. Los Angeles turned the series tide Saturday with a surprising win in Houston. The Astros will counter with Dallas Keuchel, who has pitched like an ace this postseason.