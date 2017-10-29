Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett revealed he was leaning towards retiring when the NFL season is over.

Packers TE Bennett 'pretty sure' he's retiring at season's end

Now in his 10th season in the NFL, Bennett was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2008 draft. He spent four seasons in Dallas, then one with the New York Giants, three with the Chicago Bears and last campaign with the New England Patriots, before moving on to Green Bay.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next eight games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett wrote on his Instagram story.

"To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

Bennett has 427 catches for 4,520 yards and 30 touchdowns over his career.

Along with his brother Michael, a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, Bennett has also been at the forefront of social issues intersecting with sports.