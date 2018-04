Kimbrel, Jansen named 2017 Relievers of the Year

Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen were named 2017 MLB Relievers of the Year on Saturday.

For Jansen, this was his second straight season receiving the award. He recorded 41 saves with a 1.32 ERA and 109 strikeouts in just 68.1 innings during the regular season. He is now trying to help the Dodgers win the World Series.

Kimbrel went 5-0 this season with 35 saves and a 1.43 ERA. He also struck out 126 batters in 69 innings pitched.

Houston Astros closer Ken Giles finished runner-up in the American League, via MLB.com.

Milwaukee Brewers closer Corey Knebel finished runner-up in the National League.