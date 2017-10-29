Red Sox' Craig Kimbrel, Dodgers' Kenley Jansen named 2017 Relievers of the Year

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel and Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen were named 2017 MLB Relievers of the Year Saturday.

For Jansen, this was his second straight season receiving the award. He recorded 41 saves with a 1.32 ERA and 109 strikeouts in just 68 1/3 innings during the regular season. He is now trying to help the Dodgers win the World Series.

Kimbrel went 5-0 this season with 35 saves and a 1.43 ERA. He also struck out 126 batters in 69 innings pitched.

Astros closer Ken Giles finished runner-up in the American League, via MLB.com.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel finished runner-up in the National League.