Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett broke the Big Ten record for most touchdown passes Saturday with a second-quarter strike against Penn State.

Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett breaks Big Ten passing record

The touchdown gave Barrett 91 touchdown passes, surpassing former Purdue Boilermakers star, and current Saints star, Drew Brees.



DOUBLE TAKE

HERE WE GO! @JT_theQB4th finds @TheTerry_25 for TD No. 1 today as @OhioStateFB climbs back to within 21-10 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/J6Cw6O7vgl

— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) October 28, 2017



@TheTerry_25

Barrett, a senior, was known as a runner early in his Buckeyes career, but the second-quarter strike gave him 22 touchdown passes this season.