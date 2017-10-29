How much is Jackie Robinson's game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers cap worth?

Jackie Robinson's baseball cap sells for $590k at auction

The cap sold for $590,994 early Saturday, breaking the record for the most paid at auction for a hat.

The hat came from the collection of Robinson's widow Rachel, whose letter in the auction said it was from around 1948. The cap had metal plates in it to protect Robinson from racially motivated "beanings."

The bidding started at $50,000 and sold 24 bids later, creating a new auction record. The previous record was set in 2012 after a 1934 Babe Ruth Yankees hat sold for $537,278.

The auction, which was hosted on Lelands.com, started on Sept. 27 and ended early Saturday morning.