It was destiny to score 100th Serie A goal at San Siro, says Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain believes it was "destiny" that he scored his 100th Serie A goal in Saturday's clash between AC Milan and Juventus.

The Argentine moved onto 99 strikes in Italian league football in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over SPAL, but he had a second disallowed to deny him the century.

However, Higuain was then sure his big moment would come at San Siro against big-spending Milan. It duly did, before the 29-year-old doubled his tally in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory.

"When they disallowed the goal against SPAL, we said it was my destiny to score the 100th at San Siro," he told Sky Sport Italia. "Now it's 101 - not bad.

"Milan perhaps started stronger, but we played like a great team and the goal got us back on track. I think we deserved the victory.

"The coach said games never end early at San Siro and that is absolutely true. We stayed concentrated for the full 90 minutes and made only one mistake, when they hit the bar."

Higuain endured a slow start to the season, but coach Massimiliano Allegri now wants his front man to push on after rediscovering his best form.

"This must not be an ending point for Higuain," he added. "He is in great shape at the moment and he is really helping the team to play better.

"Gonzalo must believe in himself much more, because he has extraordinary potential. Every now and then he rests on his laurels, which is not good for him or for us. He must demand more from himself."