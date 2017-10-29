Nabil Bentaleb was on target for Schalke in their 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg in a German Bundesliga game on Saturday afternoon.

Nabil Bentaleb scores in Schalke’s draw against Wolfsburg

The Algeria international opened the scoring for the hosts in the 43rd minute. Josuha Guilavogui fouled Thilo Kehrer in the penalty box and the former Tottenham midfielder dispatched the resulting penalty past Koen Casteels.

However, in the 60th minute, Martin Schmidt’s side were awarded a penalty of their own with Naldo felling Yannick Gerhardt in the box but Mario Gomez could not capitalize as his effort was well wide of goal.

But 94th-minute leveler by second-half substitute Divock Origi for the Volkswagen-Arena outfit ensured that the match ended in a stalemate.

Bentaleb who was replaced by Weston McKennie with 13 minutes left to play scored his second league goal of the season in just his fifth appearance.

This draw sees Domenico Tedesco side move up to fifth on the German top flight log, three points behind first-placed Borussia Dortmund and they will be looking for maximum points when they visit the Schwarzwald-Stadion to trade tackles with Freiburg on November 4.