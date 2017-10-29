Liverpool equal missed penalty record in Premier League history books

With Mohamed Salah's miss from the spot against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Liverpool have now equalled the record for most penalties missed in the history of the Premier League.

The Egypt international saw his shot saved by Jonas Lossl just before half-time of a scoreless game, before Jordan Henderson's rebound effort crashed off the post and wide.

Salah's miss was Liverpool's 34th in Premier League play, tying Arsenal for the most in the history of the competition.



Liverpool's mark could partially be seen as a positive, however, as the Reds have earned the most penalties in the history of the Premier League with 146, also scoring the most with 112.

Their conversion rate of 76.7 per cent ranks ninth all-time among teams with 50 or more Premier League penalties.

After a frustrating first half, Jurgen Klopp's side have burst into life in the second half with goals from Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino .