News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling Aussies on the ropes in Joburg
Struggling Aussies set to suffer landmark loss

Liverpool equal missed penalty record in Premier League history books

Sporting News
Sporting News /

With Mohamed Salah's miss from the spot against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Liverpool have now equalled the record for most penalties missed in the history of the Premier League.

Liverpool equal missed penalty record in Premier League history books

Liverpool equal missed penalty record in Premier League history books

The Egypt international saw his shot saved by Jonas Lossl just before half-time of a scoreless game, before Jordan Henderson's rebound effort crashed off the post and wide.

Everton 5/2 to beat Leicester

Salah's miss was Liverpool's 34th in Premier League play, tying Arsenal for the most in the history of the competition.



Liverpool's mark could partially be seen as a positive, however, as the Reds have earned the most penalties in the history of the Premier League with 146, also scoring the most with 112.


MORE:
Mauricio Pochettino’s terrible away record against top-six clubs
| 'If Alli scores, it's a different story' - Pochettino shrugs off Kane absence in loss to Man Utd
| Mourinho hails Manchester United response after nicking Spurs win
| Wenger takes the bench for 800th Premier League match

Their conversion rate of 76.7 per cent ranks ninth all-time among teams with 50 or more Premier League penalties.

After a frustrating first half, Jurgen Klopp's side have burst into life in the second half with goals from Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino .

Back To Top