Presenting your new child to the world is your time to shine, your chance to hog the limelight, so the last thing you need is someone trying to muscle in on your moment.

Ronaldo trolled by Casillas - In Portugal they love me more!

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't need much of an invitation to show off, but he was usurped on Friday when announcing the name of his unborn baby daughter.

Alana Martina is expected to be welcomed into the world in November, when Iker Casillas may have to buy a big baby present, after trolling Ronaldo during the naming ceremony - broadcast live on Instagram.

Iker Casillas gatecrashed Cristiano Ronaldo's baby announcement to troll the #RealMadrid star! pic.twitter.com/jMVDI6fx5r

Unabashed, Ronaldo clocked his former Real Madrid team-mate's comment and saw the funny side, chuckling: "Iker, brother. In Portugal they love you very much. A hug!"