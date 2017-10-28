News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cambage ejected in gold medal match
Cambage ejected as Opals win gold medal

Man Utd vs Tottenham team news: Martial and Mata dropped against no-Kane Spurs

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Jose Mourinho has made three changes to the team that lost last weekend to Huddersfield Town for Saturday's clash with title rivals Tottenham.

Man Utd vs Tottenham team news: Martial and Mata dropped against no-Kane Spurs

Man Utd vs Tottenham team news: Martial and Mata dropped against no-Kane Spurs

There's no Harry Kane in the Spurs squad after he was ruled out on Friday by coach Mauricio Pochettino with a hamstring injury, with Son Heung-Min starting in his place up front.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son.

Subs: Vorm, Rose, Sanchez, Tripper, Dembele, Nkoudou, Llorente.

More to follow...

Back To Top