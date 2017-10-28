Jose Mourinho has made three changes to the team that lost last weekend to Huddersfield Town for Saturday's clash with title rivals Tottenham.

Man Utd vs Tottenham team news: Martial and Mata dropped against no-Kane Spurs

There's no Harry Kane in the Spurs squad after he was ruled out on Friday by coach Mauricio Pochettino with a hamstring injury, with Son Heung-Min starting in his place up front.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son.

Subs: Vorm, Rose, Sanchez, Tripper, Dembele, Nkoudou, Llorente.

More to follow...