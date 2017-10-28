News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nadal 'can't imagine' copying controversial Federer tactic
The controversial Federer tactic that Nadal 'can't imagine' copying

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly clears concussion protocol

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Panthers may get linebacker Luke Kuechly back for this week's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly clears concussion protocol

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly clears concussion protocol

Kuechly cleared concussion protocol Friday, the team announced, and he may be able to play against Tampa Bay Sunday on the road. He is still listed on Carolina's injury report as questionable.


MORE:
Panthers' Luke Kuechly on pace to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

The 26-year-old linebacker was able to practice for last week's game with the Bears, but he was not allowed to play.

Carolina has lost their last two games after starting the season 4-1.

Back To Top