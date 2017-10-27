Michael Cheika has challenged the new faces in his Australia side to earn their place in the upcoming tour with strong performances against the Barbarians.

Tour places still up for grabs - Cheika

The Wallabies face the Baa-Baas, who will be led by Quade Cooper, in Melbourne on Saturday before meeting Japan on November 4 and then embarking on a European triple-header against Wales, England and Scotland.

Cheika's team for this weekend's clash includes Bill Meakes at inside centre, fly-half Duncan Paia'aua and Karmichael Hunt at 15.

Captain Michael Hooper is rested for the clash, while it will be Israel Folau's last match of the year as he is to sit out the November internationals.

And Cheika says the new-look Wallabies must take their chance to earn a place in his touring party.

"This weekend is going to be a big game for a lot of players, there's still a couple of spots on the tour available," he said.

"There's probably one backline position and one forward position still available on tour, so we're looking to see how we go this weekend with players that probably haven't had a chance to play."