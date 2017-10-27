Max Verstappen acknowledged he could have used "different words" in an outburst after being denied a podium at the United States Grand Prix but maintains he was right to be angry for an "undeserved" penalty.

Verstappen maintains stance on 'undeserved' Austin demotion

The Red Bull driver crossed the line in third place at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend after sensationally passing Kimi Raikkonen on the last lap, but his celebrations were cut short.

It was Raikkonen spraying champagne as Verstappen was given a five-second penalty, having been deemed to have exceeded the track limits to gain an advantage.

Verstappen expressed his fury at "one idiot steward" in Austin and said such "stupid decisions" can "kill the sport".

The 20-year-old was in no mood to backtrack as he prepares for the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

He said: "My thoughts are pretty similar, I think in general it was a great race and the pace of car was great again, three times in a row we were competitive.

"After a race, emotions run high, especially after being taken off a podium, which was not deserved. The punishment was not correct because many people were going off the track.

"I think it's quite normal to get angry, I could have used different words, but I think the decision was not correct. If I was really gaining an advantage I would do it every single lap."

He added: "Again, I could have used different words, the words were not correct but I was angry. I was not trying to offend anyone, otherwise I would have named names."