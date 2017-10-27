In retrospect, maybe we should have seen this coming. At the very least, we have learned not to be surprised by anything Jose Altuve does on a baseball field.

Jose Altuve voted Sporting News 2017 MLB Player of the Year

Altuve is the Sporting News Player of the Year, an annual award voted on by the players themselves before the start of the playoffs. This is the second straight year he’s won the award, an amazing accomplishment and a clear sign of the respect Altuve has earned from his peers. And polling wasn't close: Altuve received 102 votes — more than twice as many as anyone else — from a panel of 232 MLB players.

Only four other players have received the award in consecutive seasons: Ted Williams (1941-42), Joe Morgan (1975-76), Albert Pujols (2008-09) and Miguel Cabrera (2012-13. That’s pretty incredible company. Sporting News has selected a Player of the Year each season since 1936.

Altuve hit .346 this season, with 24 homers, 32 stolen bases, 112 runs scored and a .957 OPS. He led AL position players with an 8.3 bWAR (Baseball-Reference formula), and, of course, helped lead the Astros to 101 wins and the AL West title.

The 5-foot-6 second baseman has made a career out of exceeding expectations and crushing preconceived notions, starting with his very first taste of the majors, in 2011, when he was just 21 years old. He started his big-league career with a seven-game hitting streak, a stretch that included a pair of three-hit games.

He was an All-Star in his first full season in the majors, at 22. At 24, he was back in the All-Star Game, and he led the American League with a .341 average, 225 hits and 56 stolen bases. He was an All-Star again in 2015.

His transition from “just” an All-Star to legitimate MVP candidate happened in the 2016 season. It wasn’t a physical change, but a mental change in the batter’s box.

Altuve, obviously, is a gifted batsman. He has the uncanny ability to make contact with just about any pitch he chooses. That’s a blessing, but it was a bit of a curse, too.

“I didn’t want to change my plan at the plate — be aggressive and see the baseball — but something I wanted to do was be more selective,” Altuve told Sporting News in a June interview. “Go out there and swing, but at the pitch that I want. That’s pretty much what I’m doing now, trying to be aggressive but at the good pitches.”

His manager echoed the approach.

“He’s a good bad-ball hitter, which is a Catch-22 for him. He can put those balls in play, he can get those balls to fall a little bit, he can hit the chopper to shortstop and be safe,” A.J. Hinch said. “But if he wants to be an elite hitter who continues to pile on and be more of a run-production player, the walks come into play. And so does the damage.”

In 2015, Altuve swung at 35.6 percent of pitches outside the zone; in 2016, that number dropped to 32.7 percent. In most every scenario, there’s more value in barreling up a pitch in the strike zone than slapping a pitch six inches outside to the opposite field.

Altuve’s power numbers shot up. In his first 668 games in the majors, he had hit 36 home runs and a 758 OPS. In 161 games in 2016, Altuve hit 24 homers, and his OPS jumped to .912. Proving that was no fluke, Altuve matched that home run number again in 2017, and posted a .958 OPS.

And not that the postseason had any impact on the SN vote, but Altuve has six homers already this postseason, through Game 2 of the World Series. Before that Game 2, Altuve was named as the AL’s Hank Aaron Award winner, and here’s what the legend himself had to say about Altuve: “It doesn't make any difference whether you're five feet tall or six feet tall, as long as you've got the warmth and the know-how and the drive to do it, and you have demonstrated that. But I want to congratulate you for all of the things that you have done, really. You have been wonderful, and not many people I would pay to go see, but I tell you, I would pay to go see him.”

High praise.

Altuve’s journey really has been rather remarkable, even to those in the Houston organization. Early in the playoffs, Sporting News asked Houston GM Jeff Luhnow what his initial impression of Altuve was when he took over the reins of the organization.

“I saw a regular, everyday second baseman who could be part of a championship team, but I don’t know that anyone saw his career trajectory progressing the way it has,” Luhnow said. “Quite frankly, we don’t even know what the future holds. Every time people put limitations on what he’s going to accomplish, he seems to bust right through those.”

Altuve and the Astros agreed to a long-term deal during the 2013 season.

Safe to say the deal has worked well for both parties, but especially the Astros. The deal covered his remaining arbitration years, plus a couple at the end; two no-brainer club options remain, for $6 million in 2018 and $6.5 million in 2019.

“We signed him in 2013 when he was having his worst half in his career. We signed him to an extension and gave him some security,” Luhnow said. “It was clearly a sign that we were betting on Jose Altuve. Now it looks ridiculous in retrospect because he’s achieved the 1 percent outcome. But we were bullish on Jose. I’ve always been bullish on Jose and I will continue to be.”

Astros fans feel the same way.

VOTING RESULTS

(From a panel of 232 MLB players)

Jose Altuve, Astros: 102

Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 43

Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 22

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: 14

Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks: 9

Aaron Judge, Yankees: 9

Jose Ramirez, Indians: 8

Joey Votto, Reds: 6

Mike Trout, Angels: 5

Corey Kluber, Indians: 4

Francisco Lindor, Indians: 4

Chris Sale, Red Sox: 3

Others: 3