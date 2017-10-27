News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teammate reveals touching message from Bancroft
Teammate reveals touching Bancroft message

Mexicans Abroad Minute: Hector Moreno gets Roma minutes, Hirving Lozano turns heads

Sporting News
Sporting News /

It was a good week in Europe for some, but not all, of Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio's squad members.


Mexicans Abroad Minute: Hector Moreno gets Roma minutes, Hirving Lozano turns heads

Mexicans Abroad Minute: Hector Moreno gets Roma minutes, Hirving Lozano turns heads

Moreno gets minutes, Lozano turns heads

How did the Selección Nacional de México players in Europe do last week? I tell you in this video!


Posted by Jon Arnold on Thursday, October 26, 2017

Moreno gets minutes, Lozano turns heads


MORE:
Who will make Mexico's roster for November friendlies?
| Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
| Karsdorp tears cruciate ligament on Roma debut
| America falters without attacking stars, Morelia's playoff potential and more from Liga MX Jornada 14



It was a good week in Europe for some, but not all, of Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio's squad members.


Moreno gets minutes, Lozano turns heads

How did the Selección Nacional de México players in Europe do last week? I tell you in this video!


Posted by Jon Arnold on Thursday, October 26, 2017

Moreno gets minutes, Lozano turns heads


MORE:
Who will make Mexico's roster for November friendlies?
| Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
| Karsdorp tears cruciate ligament on Roma debut
| America falters without attacking stars, Morelia's playoff potential and more from Liga MX Jornada 14


In the above video, Goal correspondent Jon Arnold reviews the highs and lows.

Back To Top