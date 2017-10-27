The EFL has issued an apology after the draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup was delayed by almost two hours.

EFL apologises for delayed cup draw

The draw had been set to take place at 16:00 BST on Thursday and was due to be streamed live on Twitter.

However, technical difficulties led to the event being pushed back on a number of occasions, with the EFL Cup's social media account eventually releasing a pre-recorded video that included the last-eight draw at 17:45 BST.

"The EFL would like to apologise for a number of third party technical issues that affected coverage of today's previously advertised [EFL] Cup Round Five live draw at Twitter HQ," a statement read later on Thursday.

"The EFL has received an apology from Twitter UK for the delay which is believed to have occurred as a result of a faulty encoder.

"The EFL has requested a full explanation into the events that led to this afternoon's unacceptable delay."

Draws for previous rounds have taken place in Asia, with a number of errors littering the events.

EFL Cup holders Manchester United will face Bristol City in the pick of the quarter-final ties.