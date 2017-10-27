Joshua predicting fireworks in stylistic clash with Takam

Anthony Joshua predicts the clash of styles between himself and Carlos Takam will lead to fireworks in their heavyweight title fight in Cardiff on Saturday.

Joshua (19-0) will put his IBF and WBA belts on the line at the Principality Stadium against Takam (35-3-1), a late replacement for initial mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev after the Bulgarian pulled out with injury.

The defending champion this week said he is ready to fight on the inside against the Cameroon-born Frenchman, a change from his plan for taking on Pulev.

But Joshua still believes fans can expect a spectacle of the highest quality, claiming he retains the mindset of a challenger.

"I've fought a lot of people with his style and I think our styles will create some really good fireworks so I'm looking forward to it for sure," Joshua said at a media conference.

"I'm like a challenger in my mind. It's not just like this brings an ego and I'm the big I am, I keep my feet on the ground and I'm still grinding and I'm still hungry. I can't fight with the belts on my shoulders, he has to respect me because of my fighting.

"Providing me and Carlos perform well, and obviously I have to walk out the winner, then we're both winners. That's it. We're in the business of providing really good fights. We're not here to tip and tap and run for 12 rounds, we're here to get stuck in."

Takam has no doubt victory over Joshua would change his career and was unconcerned about being drafted in as a late replacement.

He said: "I heard about the fight at short notice. When I heard about the fight I was already in preparation for another fight, so I did change my training for this. I'm coming out on the 28th to win the fight.

"I met Anthony on an occasion and told him we're going to have a fight. I didn't imagine it in this context, but the occasion is here and I'm ready.

"I know it's going to be a great fight. This will change my life of course, but just in boxing, not the person I am. Of course, I'm coming out to win."