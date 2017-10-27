Week 8 NFL Kickoff: Ready for primetime or not, ugly offenses get starring TV roles

Days before the NFL plays in London for the fourth and final time in 2017, two teams blown out across the pond will meet Thursday.

Both the Dolphins (4-2) and Ravens (3-4) are dealing with multiple injuries, though Miami is coming off a dramatic comeback win over the Jets.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is out with injured ribs, while wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle), offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil (knee) and Anthony Steen (foot) and defensive linemen Jordan Phillips (ankle) and Andre Branch (groin) are questionable for Thursday’s game.

The Ravens have been hit hardest at wide receiver as Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Mike Wallace (back, concussion) have missed time.

Injuries are a big reason the Ravens offense has been unable to get on track, ranking 31st in total offense. The Dolphins aren’t exactly lighting it up, with the NFL’s worst offense and a minus-20 point differential.

Matt Moore will be at quarterback for Miami, and it could be an ugly game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the weekend's other marquee games

Vikings (5-2) vs. Browns (0-7) at Twickenham Stadium, London 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

London has yet to host an NFL game that matches two teams with winning records, and they won’t get it Sunday with the winless Browns in town.

The Vikings have emerged as the favorites to win the NFC North and should not have a problem dispatching the inept Browns.

Steelers (5-2) at Lions (3-3), 8:30 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

The Lions are in danger of falling out of the NFC North race and will host one of the NFL’s hottest teams.

The Steelers have won two straight since their home dud Oct. 8 against the Jaguars. Since throwing five interceptions in that loss, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown three touchdown passes with just one pick in wins over the Chiefs and Bengals. He’ll face a Lions defense ranked 11th against the pass and tied for third with nine interceptions.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off his own rough outing, tossing three interceptions in a 52-38 loss Oct. q5 to the Saints. He has faced the Steelers just once, and it didn’t go well. Stafford went 19 of 46 for 362 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 37-27 loss in 2013.

Broncos (3-3) at Chiefs (5-2), 8:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Two old AFC West rivals get together as both are struggling. The Broncos last Sunday were shut out for the first time since 1992, 21-0, by the Chargers. The Chiefs, who were the last NFL team to lose, have dropped two straight by a combined seven points.

Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian tossed six touchdowns over the first two games of the season but has thrown just two since. He has five interceptions in that span and has fumbled four times. The Broncos offensive line hasn’t played well, allowing 22 sacks in six games, including five last week.

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston has 5 1/2 sacks so far and could be looking at a huge night Monday.