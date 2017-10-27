LeBron James became the Cleveland Cavaliers' record appearance maker with his outing against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

LeBron James sets Cleveland Cavaliers appearance record

James, in his 11th season with Cleveland and 15th in the NBA, passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas by playing his 772nd game for the franchise in the 112-107 defeat.

"Woooo! It's the greatest thing ever," James said, raising his arms in mock triumph after his 56th career triple-double (29 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds) counted for nothing against the Nets.

Sarcasm aside, James said the record speaks to a workmanlike approach to the regular season and that it was "pretty cool" because it again links him to Ilgauskas, his friend and former team-mate.

"What does it mean? I'm available to my team," James said.

"I'm available to my team-mates mostly every night. Every night I'm linked to 'Big Z,' a really good friend of mine. It's pretty cool."