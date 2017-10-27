Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Pune City have unveiled Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as their co-owner and brand ambassador.

ISL 2017: Arjun Kapoor unveiled as FC Pune City brand ambassador

The Ishaqzaade star has been roped in by the Wadhawan Group team after fellow actor Hrithik Roshan pulled out of the team earlier.

The development comes on the back of a diktat by the ISL that all franchises must have a celebrity as their face in order to boost the profile of the club and the league. The ISL already has several prominent names like Abhishek Bachchan (Chennaiyin FC), Ranbir Kapoor (Mumbai City FC) and Jacqueline Fernandez (Delhi Dynamos) involved with teams.

Arjun Kapoor is a well-known figure in Bollywood, having starred in films like 2 States, Gunday etc.

The Orange and Purple brigade are among the two ISL franchises who have failed to make it into the ISL play-offs in the first three seasons. They would hope that their fortunes change this time around with the competition being spread over the course of four months.