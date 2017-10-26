Add another Cavs record to LeBron James' long list.

LeBron James sets Cavs franchise record with 772nd game played

James, in his 11th season with Cleveland and 15th NBA season overall, passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas on Tuesday as the Cavaliers' career leader with 772 games played.

"Woooo! It's the greatest thing ever," James said (via ESPN.com), raising his arms in mock triumph, in the visitors locker room after his 56th career triple-double (29 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds) went for naught in the Cavs' 112-107 loss to the Nets.

Sarcasm aside, James said the record speaks to a workmanlike approach to the regular season and that it was "pretty cool" because it again links him to Ilgauskas, his friend and former teammate.

"What does it mean? I'm available to my team," James said. "I'm available to my teammates mostly every night. Every night I'm linked to 'Big Z,' a really good friend of mine. It's pretty cool."

James, 32, adds the games-played mark to a list of others he already holds, cleveland.com noted:

Points (20,977), assists (5,513), steals (1,265), 3-pointers (1,110) and defensive rebounds (4,569). Ilgauskas still leads James in total rebounds (5,904-5,508). Ilgauskas also remains the franchise's leader in blocked shots (1,269). James is fourth in that category (628).