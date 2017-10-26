Game 2 of this year's World Series set a record with eight combined home runs. This is a tale of three of them, and of why people grow tired of ballplayers who complain about other ballplayers celebrating.

World Series 2017: Keuchel plays fun police, ignores Correa offense; Puig voice of reason?

First, the last homer of the night: a solo shot by the Dodgers' Charlie Culberson in the 11th inning that pulled LA a run closer at 7-6, the eventual final score. The journeyman Culberson was, to put it mildly, excited about homering in the Fall Classic.

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, through the media, wagged his finger at Culberson.



Dallas Keuchel: "Culberson acted like he won the World Series."

Keuchel, for the record, allowed two home runs in a Game 1 loss to the Dodgers.

Anyway, an astute fan had a wonderful response that Keuchel should consider:



shouldn’t he wait until Correa’s bat flip lands to comment?

Yeah, about that: See, Carlos Correa chucked his bat darn near into the Astros' dugout after going yard in the 10th to put Houston up 5-3, a lead Houston's bullpen blew in the bottom of the frame (more on that in a second).

We don't know whether any Dodgers players objected to Correa's flip (some probably did, quietly), but one of the most prolific flippers in the game had no problem with it.



Here's Yasiel Puig's full quote on Carlos Correa's bat flip: pic.twitter.com/atF3iXbe3y

Puig, by the way, stepped out of character (or into self-awareness) and did an anti-flip after homering to lead off the bottom of the 10th to make the score 5-4. Puig reportedly has been getting razzed by Astros players during the first two games.

So, to recap: Keuchel dragged Culberson for his celebration and was silent on Correa's histrionics, and Puig trolled everyone when he normally would have sent his bat into orbit.