Kane in doubt for Man United clash – Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed star Harry Kane is no certainty to face Manchester United on Saturday after missing the EFL Cup midweek.

Kane, 24, sat out Tottenham's shock 3-2 loss to West Ham on Wednesday, having spearheaded Spurs against Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Premier League's leading scorer – in pursuit of a third consecutive Golden Boot – was seemingly rested, though it appears there could have been more to Kane's absence at Wembley ahead of Tottenham's blockbuster trip to Old Trafford.

"We'll see, we'll see," Pochettino told beIN Sports when asked if Kane would face United after Spurs surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead against West Ham.

"We need to assess the team because we were forced to rotate for different reasons and we'll see what happens in the next few days."

Tottenham and United are level on 20 points after nine matches, five adrift of leaders Manchester City, though Jose Mourinho's men are second on goal difference.

Kane continues to lead the way for Tottenham this season with eight Premier League goals and 11 in his past eight matches in all competitions, having netted a brace in the 4-1 rout of Liverpool last week.